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Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned on Monday that the Middle East could not afford another round of tensions between the United States and Iran. Al Jazeera quoted him as saying that Doha was working with Washington and Tehran to restart negotiations, though the broadcaster reported that there was no sign yet of an understanding between the two sides.

Strategic Dialogue opens in Washington

Sheikh Mohammed met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC, to launch the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, describing the forum as central to bilateral relations. He also expressed Doha’s desire to deepen defense cooperation with Washington.

The US State Department said in its account of the meeting that Rubio praised Qatar’s international mediation efforts and stressed the need for continued coordination with Doha “to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.” The two also discussed closer cooperation on economic and security issues.

Disputes complicate efforts to end the war

Tensions between Iran and the US have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28. Iran and the US remain at odds over how to implement a June memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad.

Disputes over sanctions, a US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to end the war.

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