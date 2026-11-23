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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest regional developments in separate phone calls with his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts and with the prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Three separate calls

Fidan spoke with Egypt's top diplomat Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. The discussions focused on recent developments in the region, the sources added.

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