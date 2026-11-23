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Salam condemns school visit in Debel

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday accused the Israeli army of exploiting schoolchildren for propaganda after its troops entered a public school in the southern town of Debel. He said involving pupils in a propaganda display violated their rights and the protected status of schools.

“An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or assert its power over our people in the south,” Salam said in a statement.

Support for residents and call for international presence

Salam pledged continued support for residents of Debel and the nearby villages of Rmeish and Ain Ebel, including efforts to keep them connected to Lebanese state institutions. He also called for a UN-backed arrangement to maintain an international presence in the south after the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

The arrangement, he said, must preserve humanitarian access between the villages and the rest of Lebanon until the occupation ends, displaced residents return, and state authority is restored nationwide.

Israeli spokeswoman's video

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli army spokeswoman Ella Waweya posted a video on the US social media platform X marking Lebanon’s Independence Day. She said she had visited Debel’s public middle school and met Lebanese pupils.

Debel lies in Bint Jbeil district, within Israeli-occupied territory that the army calls a “security zone,” stretching up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanon.

Attacks continue despite framework agreement

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June. The understanding provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to assume security responsibilities.

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