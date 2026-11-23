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UN seeks independent investigation

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called early Monday for an independent probe into Sunday’s attacks on vessels in Benghazi port and off the city’s coast. The mission sought an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account,” saying the UN stood ready to assist Libyan authorities.

UNSMIL urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and avoid publishing unverified information or politicizing the incident while the investigation was underway. It also warned against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations — Libya “must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” it said.

The mission stressed that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected. The attacks, it said, highlighted the urgent need to reunify national institutions and strengthen their ability to protect the country.

Two vessels targeted

Sunday’s attacks targeted a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media. A Libyan source told Anadolu that ten people were injured in the first attack, while local reports said the Maltese vessel’s crew had been evacuated.

Libya’s eastern-based government said late Sunday that it had filed a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council seeking an international investigation. It also demanded an explanation from Ukraine about its military activities in Libya, and there was no immediate comment from Russia or Ukraine.

A country split between two governments

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations. One is led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli and controls the west of the country, while the other, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and led by Osama Hammad, is based in Benghazi and governs the east and much of the south.

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