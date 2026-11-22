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Explosions reported across Khartoum neighborhoods

Sudanese army air defenses intercepted drones over the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, as explosions and anti-aircraft fire were reported across several neighborhoods, witnesses told Anadolu. The drones flew over the city and were intercepted particularly in eastern Khartoum, where Khartoum International Airport is located, they said.

Anti-aircraft fire and explosions were heard in the Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkweit neighborhoods, the witnesses added. In Arkweit, a drone crashed onto a street without exploding, and an army unit subsequently arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

No immediate comment from the army or RSF

Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) immediately commented on the incident. Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have accused the RSF of targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly through drone attacks, while the RSF maintains that it is working to “protect civilians.”

Drone attacks and the wider war

The UN said on Tuesday that more than 1,630 civilians were killed in drone attacks across Sudan between the beginning of 2026 and the end of October. In October, more than 17 power stations in several Sudanese cities came under drone attacks, causing widespread electricity outages across multiple states.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in 2023 after a dispute over the integration of the paramilitary force. The war has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million.

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