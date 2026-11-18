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Two candidates cleared for phase 2

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that two experimental vaccines developed specifically against the Bundibugyo Ebola virus are expected to begin phase 2 clinical trials next week in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Speaking at a WHO news conference in Geneva, Dr. Meg Doherty said the candidates received approval last week to advance to phase 2 of the Tumani randomized controlled trial.

The first vaccine, ChAdOx1, was developed by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India, while the second comes from Moderna. “Both of them last week were provided approval to move into phase two,” Doherty said.

Testing timeline and trial design

Testing was expected to begin Nov. 26 or 27 in Bunia, where the trial is operating, Doherty said. The second phase will assess vaccine safety and immunogenicity, or the ability to trigger an immune response, and candidates meeting the required criteria will advance to phase 3, where researchers will evaluate their effectiveness against a comparator.

The Tumani trial, launched Oct. 23, is designed to accommodate additional vaccine candidates as they become available. More than 140 participants have already enrolled, with thousands expected to participate as researchers expand testing to additional sites and deploy mobile teams, according to the WHO expert.

Outbreak figures and obstacles

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted progress in vaccine development amid the Ebola outbreak. “We expect two candidate vaccines developed specifically for Bundibugyo virus to begin testing as early as next week,” he said, adding that the outbreak had surpassed 11,300 cases and 5,500 deaths, with between 400 and 500 new infections still being reported weekly.

Tedros warned that insecurity, attacks on health workers and delays in identifying infections continued to undermine efforts to contain the epidemic. He explained that “such attacks also discourage people from seeking care in an Ebola treatment center.”

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