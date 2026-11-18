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Advisory on ARTEX

The FBI said on Tuesday that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, an AI-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. The bureau said in an advisory that ARTEX “can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours.”

ConnectWise supply-chain compromise

ARTEX was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, the FBI said in a statement. “It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants,” it said.

Sectors targeted

The bureau added that “Since at least August 2026, a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and legal industries.” The FBI urged businesses and organizations to “strengthen access controls, monitor suspicious automated activity, and report potential compromises” to its Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

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