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Warning Tehran of unprecedented consequences should an attack be carried out, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington takes reports of a possible Iranian plot targeting the US capital “very seriously.” Trump, who is attending a regional summit in the Philippines, was asked by reporters whether an imminent threat to Washington, DC existed.

“If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” he said, adding: “I hope it is not, but we are taking it very seriously.”

CNN report on intelligence

Trump’s remarks followed a CNN report on Monday citing seven US officials familiar with intelligence indicating that Iran had been exploring potential attacks on senior Trump administration officials in Washington involving a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons. A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.

According to the report, the intelligence points to efforts to develop possible attack options rather than evidence of an imminent operation. Some sources said specific locations and potential targets in the US capital had been identified.

The reported activity has prompted heightened security concerns and contingency planning among US officials, although there is disagreement over whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out such an attack.

White House and Tehran respond

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration is monitoring potential threats but stressed that there are no “credible threats to the homeland” at the time. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the report as “fabricated,” suggesting Washington was “seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs.”

“Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities,” Baqaei wrote on X.

Stalled negotiations

Negotiations between the United States and Iran to end their war have stalled, and Iran recently targeted US infrastructure in the Middle East. Mediator Qatar called for restraint on Tuesday “to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts.”

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