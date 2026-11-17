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Drone strike and bulldozer advance in central Gaza

The Israeli army critically wounded a Palestinian in an airstrike on Tuesday and blew up homes and civilian structures in the Gaza Strip, as violations of last year’s ceasefire agreement continued, medical and local sources said. A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the Palestinian arrived in critical condition after a drone strike on the Abu Hujair area near the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, also made a limited advance into the Abu Ubaida cemetery area east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza amid gunfire and artillery shelling, local sources said. The sources added that the bulldozers razed previously evacuated homes and civilian structures in the area.

Explosive-laden drones used to demolish homes

Witnesses said Israeli army forces blew up Palestinian homes in the eastern part of central Gaza, near areas where its forces are deployed, using boxes packed with explosives and dropped by quadcopter drones. For around a week, the army has been using this new method to blow up evacuated Palestinian homes and structures in several areas of the Gaza Strip along what is known as the “yellow line.”

The method involves drones dropping boxes packed with highly explosive materials before they are detonated remotely, causing massive explosions and widespread destruction to buildings and surrounding areas.

Ceasefire terms and the toll of the war

The “yellow line” was established under the ceasefire agreement announced on Oct. 10, 2025, separating areas where the Israeli army is deployed from areas where Palestinians are allowed to move. The agreement stipulated that Israeli forces would temporarily remain in around 53% of the Gaza Strip east of the line, but the army later expanded the area under its control to 63%.

Continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and injured 5,975 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children.

The war has destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.

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