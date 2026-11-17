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Strike near fuel convoy in Rafah

The United Nations said an Israeli airstrike on Sunday hit “very close” to a UN-led fuel convoy in Rafah in southern Gaza. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday that such strikes put the organization’s staffed vehicles at risk.

“We are concerned that strikes that targets near our staffed vehicles, especially vehicles carrying fuel, expose them to unacceptable risks,” Haq said. “Civilians, including humanitarian workers, must always be protected,” he added.

Concerns raised with Israeli authorities

Asked whether the UN had raised the incident with Israeli authorities, Haq said: “Yes, we have raised this with our interlocutors. We do this constantly, and we try to make sure that all the appropriate deconfliction measures are put in place so we can go about our humanitarian work.”

He said the UN wants any of its vehicles carrying fuel to be kept safe. “We want to make sure that any of our vehicles carrying fuel are kept safe and far away from any strikes,” he said.

Medicines and supplies running short

Haq also said humanitarian health partners warn that 42% of all medicines in Gaza, about 55% of essential chemotherapy medicines and about 73% of supplies for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization are “virtually out of stock,” based on Health Ministry data for October.

“Much more humanitarian funding is needed to address these gaps,” he said. Humanitarian partners are also calling for “faster entry of available items that are tightly restricted by the Israeli authorities, including engine oil, batteries, tires and spare parts,” he added.