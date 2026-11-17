Vote on the Knesset speaker

Israel's parliament is set on Tuesday to select a new speaker opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a first step in rolling back the legacy of the country's divisive veteran leader even as he tries to stay in office. Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief who has until next month to form a government to replace Netanyahu, has put forward his ally Matan Kahana for the post.

Netanyahu's Likud party is expected to try to draw out debate in the Knesset in order to scuttle Kahana's election. In a statement, Likud demanded that lawmakers hold off on “severe, unilateral measures” and on “replacing the Knesset speaker at a time that negotiations are ongoing to form a national-unity government”.

Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu won a majority in the 120-member Knesset in the October 27 elections. Kahana can nonetheless reach the 61-vote threshold easily thanks to the Israeli-Arab parties, which made historic gains on the back of anger over Netanyahu's hard-right government. One of Eisenkot's right-wing allies, Avigdor Liberman, has refused to rely on the Arab minority to form a government, setting up complicated negotiations to find a way to secure a majority.

Unity government talks

The parties of Netanyahu and Eisenkot met on Sunday to discuss the possibility of joining a unity government, but the meeting appeared to be largely a formality, with both men saying they should be prime minister. Netanyahu, who has been urging US President Donald Trump to resume war on Iran, has talked up the threat from Tehran as he insists on the need for a unity government.

Eisenkot said afterwards that Netanyahu was unfit to “remain at the helm of government for even one more minute”. He was responding to an explosive media report that Netanyahu's allies had tried to make up allegations of fraud to frame lawmakers from the Arab minority.

Targeting the Netanyahu era

If Kahana takes charge, he is expected to start the process of undoing much of Netanyahu's agenda as soon as Wednesday. Netanyahu is Israel's longest serving prime minister, in and out of office for three decades, and he has been enraged over corruption charges against him that could land him in prison if he loses power. The new parliament is expected first to move to rescind the sweeping reforms he advanced to reduce the independence of the judiciary.

The judicial reforms, initiated shortly after Netanyahu began his latest term in December 2023, triggered some of Israel's largest ever protests and brought tens of thousands to the streets, with liberals fearing an erosion of the country's democracy. The movement was quickly overshadowed on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants carried out the deadliest attack ever against Israel, which responded with a relentless retaliatory offensive in Gaza.

Eisenkot has vowed to quickly set up a commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to the October 7 attack. Netanyahu, who has built his brand on saying he will ensure Israel's security, has refused an independent probe and proposed instead one led by politicians under him.

Eisenkot vowed in a speech on Monday commemorating Israel's first president, David Ben Gurion, to articulate a clear strategy on national security as prime minister. “The catastrophic failure of October 7 exposed just how sorely this had been lacking,” he said, adding that Israel is “at a historic crossroads -- the most consequential since the founding of the state -- in security, in the economy and in society”.

Kahana and the coalition

Kahana, 54, is like Eisenkot a veteran military leader. He served in a short-lived non-Netanyahu government in 2021 and 2022 as minister for religious services, a post in which he clashed with ultra-Orthodox Jews by seeking to reduce the power of the Chief Rabbinate. Kahana is himself religious, which fits Eisenkot's efforts to form a broad coalition ranging from secular liberals to religious conservatives.

Eisenkot's coalition efforts have focused on wooing the ultra-Orthodox, historic allies of Netanyahu, after Liberman dropped his longtime signature demand that the community serve in the military. Religious students are exempt from Israel's mandatory military service, fueling resentment at a time when reservists are stretched by multiple wars.

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