Naval deployment surpasses Operation Epic Fury

The current US naval presence in the Middle East exceeds the level recorded at the peak of the US-Israeli war on Iran in February and March, the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) said on Tuesday. The think tank said in a statement that it had compiled open-source data on the number of US forces and naval vessels now deployed in the Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

“The current US naval presence exceeds the size of the forces deployed during Operation Epic Fury, providing greater offensive capabilities and broader missile-interception capacity,” the institute said. It did not provide a figure for the current number of US forces or naval vessels in the region.

Carriers in place, air power below March levels

An interactive map published by the institute shows US aircraft carriers George Washington, George H.W. Bush and Theodore Roosevelt deployed in the region, along with several other military vessels. More than 200 aerial refueling aircraft are present there, but US air power stationed at land bases remains below March levels, according to the institute.

“Aircraft have been repositioned farther west within the Middle East or transferred to Europe, reflecting the vulnerability of forward bases to Iranian attacks,” the institute said. “However, aircraft can be redeployed much more quickly than naval forces, meaning the balance of air power in the region could change rapidly,” it added.

War and stalled diplomacy

The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on what it says are US military facilities in Arab countries. On Nov. 9, US President Donald Trump said the war in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” adding that the “history’s greatest Naval Blockade” would remain in place to exert economic pressure on Tehran.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled amid disagreements over guaranteeing freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies and goods. Since July, confrontations between the US and Iran have periodically resumed despite continued diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which has had significant economic and political repercussions across the region and internationally.

Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of maintaining nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and regional countries allied with the US, while Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

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