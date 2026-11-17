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Commission votes to revoke designation

The United States has reportedly lost its measles-elimination status after more than two decades, according to sources familiar with the decision, in what marks a major setback for one of the country's most significant public health achievements. An independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), voted to revoke the designation after determining that measles had circulated continuously in the country for more than 12 months.

The US achieved the status in 2000, but the disease is now considered endemic again. PAHO is expected to formally announce the decision on Tuesday.

Record infections and deaths

Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, underscored the severity of the outbreak, noting that the US had recorded more measles infections over the past 18 months than in the previous 25 years combined. More than 5,400 cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2026, more than double the total recorded in 2025 and the highest annual figure since 1991.

State health departments have also confirmed 10 measles-related deaths.

How the commission assessed the outbreak

PAHO is responsible for assessing whether countries across the Americas meet the criteria for measles elimination. At a four-day meeting in Washington, D.C., last week, an eight-member commission of public health experts examined whether the virus had circulated continuously within the US for at least 12 months.

The experts reviewed genetic evidence from domestically transmitted cases, excluding infections linked to international travel, to establish whether outbreaks across different states were connected. They also evaluated national vaccination coverage, the effectiveness of measles surveillance systems and the country's readiness to respond to outbreaks, including its preparedness plans and available resources.

Vaccination rates decline

Measles vaccination rates in the US have declined in recent years, mirroring a trend seen in other countries. Approximately 92% of kindergarten students had been vaccinated against measles during the 2025-2026 academic year, down from 95% in 2019-2020.

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