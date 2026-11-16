Insurers can guide climate damage prevention, UNEP insurance head says

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The global insurance sector has advanced risk-modeling capabilities that are key in guiding climate damage prevention and resilience strategies, Butch Bacani, head of insurance at the UN Environment Program (UNEP), told Anadolu. Bacani spoke on the sidelines of the Insurance House event hosted by the Turkish Insurance Association at the COP31 in Antalya. The multi-day event was organized in collaboration with the UNEP Finance Initiative and focuses on sustainable insurance and global resilience strategies.

Expertise in physical threats

Bacani stated that the insurance industry's expertise in assessing physical threats can guide broader efforts in damage prevention and hazard mitigation long before a climate-driven disaster strikes. Eliminating all hazards is not possible, he said, so insurers must cover residual disaster risks and ensure affordable and accessible coverage.

Financial payouts, he added, are what help communities rebuild after a crisis.

Shared responsibility across sectors

Policymakers, banks and corporate investors need to integrate climate resilience into their credit approvals and insurance planning, Bacani said, so that the insurance industry does not have to manage these threats alone. He noted that climate adaptation plans need to be clear and investable frameworks.

Role of the COP summit

Platforms like the COP summit serve as a vital stage for international coordination in this area, according to Bacani. Global deals and financial commitments inked at this year's climate conference will guide countries in executing their climate action plans in the coming years, he added.