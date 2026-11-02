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D-8 chief calls for resilient health systems at Turkish congress

D-8 chief calls for resilient health systems at Turkish congress

16:27, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 16:28, 02/11/2026, Monday
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D-8 chief calls for resilient health systems at Turkish congress
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D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood delivered the keynote at the 12th Turkish Medical World Congress, calling for stronger health cooperation, research partnerships and joint production among member states to build resilient health systems. He also met Türkiye’s Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu to prepare for the Second D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Health, which Türkiye will host in 2027.

D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood delivered keynote remarks at the opening ceremony of the 12th Turkish Medical World Congress, calling for stronger health cooperation and more resilient health systems. He attended at the invitation of Türkiye’s Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu. The Congress was organized by the Ministry of Health and the Health Institutes of Türkiye (TÜSEB) under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye.

Over 2,000 participants, led by Nobel laureate

Held from October 29 to 31 under the theme “Resilient Health Systems in the Face of Global Health Threats,” the Congress drew more than 2,000 participants, including health ministers, senior officials, scientists, medical professionals and experts from many countries. The best-known guest was Türkiye’s Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Prof. Dr. Aziz Sancar. Sessions covered healthcare innovation, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cancer research, personalized medicine and emerging medical technologies.

Keynote: solidarity and preparedness against global health threats

Opening his remarks with congratulations on the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said the Congress, which Türkiye has organized since 2014, has grown into a valuable platform for sharing scientific knowledge, experiences and best practices, and for finding innovative and sustainable solutions to common problems. He praised Minister Memişoğlu’s leadership in healthcare transformation, including the Productive Health Model, and TÜSEB’s contributions. Pointing to threats from pandemics and infectious diseases, climate-induced disasters and widespread armed conflicts, he stressed solidarity, international cooperation, effective preparedness and resilient health systems.

D-8 health cooperation and the 2027 ministerial meeting

The Secretary-General underlined the importance of health cooperation within the D-8 and the complementary strengths of its member states, citing Türkiye’s capabilities in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, digital health and artificial intelligence. Noting both strengths and capacity gaps, he called for stronger cooperation in research and development, less external dependence, technology transfer, joint production, digital health and artificial intelligence to secure affordable and sustainable healthcare. He recalled the First D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Health, held in Cairo in November 2025, whose declaration set out the Health Cooperation Framework, and said the Second D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Health, to be hosted by Türkiye in 2027, is a chance to scale up health cooperation among member states.

Erdoğan presents awards; sideline meetings with ministers

On October 31, 2026, the Secretary-General attended the TÜSEB Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards Ceremony, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave an address and presented awards and certificates to individuals and institutions for contributions to medical science, research and healthcare innovation. On the sidelines of the Congress, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood held bilateral talks with Minister Memişoğlu on preparations for the 2027 ministerial meeting and on practical cooperation within the D-8, and thanked Türkiye for its leadership and continued commitment to regional health cooperation. He also met Somalia’s Minister of Health and Social Care, Dr. Ali Haji Adam Abubakar, whom he briefed on the D-8’s mandate, priorities and ongoing initiatives, particularly in health, and spoke briefly with Prof. Dr. Aziz Sancar and other ministers and senior officials. He thanked the Turkish government, particularly the Ministry of Health and TÜSEB, for the arrangements and hospitality extended to delegations, and reaffirmed the D-8’s commitment to practical partnerships for more resilient, inclusive and sustainable health systems.

Titles :D-8TürkiyeHealthCongressTÜSEB
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