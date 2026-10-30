French economy shrinks 0.1% in third quarter as investment falls: Insee

The French economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, the second quarterly decline this year, according to data released Friday by statistics office Insee.

Quarterly contraction

Production fell 0.1 percent from July to September, matching GDP, Insee said. Investment dropped 0.6 percent while foreign trade weighed negatively on output.

Household spending

Household consumption expanded by 0.4 percent but failed to offset broader weakness. The economy had shrunk 0.2 percent in Q1 and stalled in Q2, leaving growth flat.