French economy shrinks 0.1% in third quarter as investment falls: Insee
, FridayU: Update: 15:44, 30/10/2026, Friday15:39, 30/10/2026
AFP
File Photo
France's national statistics office Insee reported on Friday that the economy contracted by 0.1 percent during the third quarter of 2026, marking the second quarterly decline this year as weak investment and declining production offset modest gains in household spending across the eurozone's second-largest economy.
The French economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, the second quarterly decline this year, according to data released Friday by statistics office Insee.
Quarterly contraction
Production fell 0.1 percent from July to September, matching GDP, Insee said. Investment dropped 0.6 percent while foreign trade weighed negatively on output.
Household spending
Household consumption expanded by 0.4 percent but failed to offset broader weakness. The economy had shrunk 0.2 percent in Q1 and stalled in Q2, leaving growth flat.