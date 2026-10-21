Decision expected Wednesday

The British government will announce its decision on the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea on Wednesday morning, with Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh expected to address lawmakers as Prime Minister Andy Burnham signals support for expanded domestic energy production. Multiple Whitehall sources told the BBC that ministers would unveil the ruling this week, with the project widely expected to secure approval despite sustained opposition from environmental groups.

Legal challenges and political context

Jackdaw lies approximately 150 miles east of Aberdeen and could be connected to the UK network within months, while the larger Rosebank oil field — located 80 miles northwest of Shetland — will not see a decision this week, according to reports. The projects have faced years of debate and legal wrangling since licenses were granted by the Conservative government in 2022 and 2023, prompting challenges from activists who cite climate concerns.

Last year, the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that both fields had been unlawfully approved because the government failed to account for the climate impact of burning extracted fossil fuels. Burnham has repeatedly advocated for a "flexible" approach to energy security and is believed to favor drilling where licenses already exist, a stance that drew praise from US President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social: "The People of Aberdeen, in Scotland, are dancing in the streets because the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has stated that he will be opening up, all the way, the invaluable North Sea Oil!"

Climate protests

Climate group Fossil Free London announced it will stage a demonstration at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero on Wednesday, with participants dressed as giant receipts showing the predicted climate cost in human lives if the government approves the projects. The Times reported in July that Burnham and Fahnbulleh were considering approving both Jackdaw and Rosebank to help reduce energy costs ahead of winter, though ministers have faced mounting pressure to reject new fossil fuel development in favor of renewable alternatives.