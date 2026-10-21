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UN envoy warns of Kosovo tensions but welcomes end to deadlock

UN envoy warns of Kosovo tensions but welcomes end to deadlock

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11:52, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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UN envoy warns of Kosovo tensions but welcomes end to deadlock
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Peter Due, head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, told the Security Council on Tuesday that "increased tensions" persist in the region, while welcoming the October election of President Justina Shiroka-Pula as a sign that institutional deadlock has finally been broken.

UN warning on regional tensions

Peter Due, head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), presented the secretary-general's latest report to the Security Council on Tuesday, warning that "increased tensions in Kosovo and the region" have marked the past six months. Due noted that the formal reporting period concluded on 15 September, requiring him to update ambassadors on subsequent developments including the recent formation of institutions.

Referring to the June parliamentary vote, Due said: "On 7 June, the people of Kosovo went to the polls for the third time in 16 months. The elections were peaceful and inclusive, but political uncertainty and heightened rhetoric followed." Around midnight on 6 October, lawmakers elected Justina Shiroka-Pula as president — the third woman to hold the post — in a move Due said demonstrated that the political deadlock "seems to have been broken."

Calls for accountability and dialogue

Due stressed that accountability for past violence remains essential to building trust between Belgrade and Pristina, reiterating calls for full cooperation to prosecute those responsible for the 2023 attacks in Banjska/Banjske and the 2024 assault on the Iber-Lepenc/Ibar-Lepenac water canal. "Political disagreement is part of the fabric of democratic life, but prolonged institutional deadlock carries consequences. The formation of the institutions is therefore encouraging," he said, adding that "genuine commitment by both sides is needed to achieve tangible progress" in EU-facilitated dialogue.

Kosovo Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca rejected elements of the UN report, telling the Council that "Kosovo continues to remain one of the most stable democracies in southeastern Europe, with one of the fastest improvements in democratic indicators." Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric defended the UN mission's continued presence, stating that "UNMIK remains essential precisely because its staff can listen to people whose experiences are too often reduced to a few cautious lines in international reports." The session took place in Hamilton, Canada, as the Security Council continues to monitor the Western Balkans.

Titles :peter duejustina shiroka-pulaglauk konjufcamarko durickosovounmikun security councilbanjska attackeu-facilitated dialogue
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