Qatar emir and Macron discuss economic and defense ties

Strategic talks in Doha

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed strengthening economic, investment and defense cooperation at Lusail Palace in Doha, reviewing bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the Amiri Diwan. The two leaders held a separate meeting ahead of formal talks to review bilateral ties.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed Macron's visit as a reflection of strong bilateral ties and expressed hope for expanded cooperation across various fields. Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to deepening the strategic partnership, according to the statement.

Gulf tour

Macron arrived in Doha from Bahrain as part of an Oct. 19-21 Gulf tour that also includes Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The French presidency stated the visit aims to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships with Gulf countries and support efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional backdrop

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.