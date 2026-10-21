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Qatar emir and Macron discuss economic and defense ties

Qatar emir and Macron discuss economic and defense ties

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09:59, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:43, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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Qatar emir and Macron discuss economic and defense ties
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Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reviewed ways to strengthen economic and defense cooperation between Qatar and France, holding talks at Lusail Palace as the French leader continues his Gulf tour amid regional tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Strategic talks in Doha

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed strengthening economic, investment and defense cooperation at Lusail Palace in Doha, reviewing bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the Amiri Diwan. The two leaders held a separate meeting ahead of formal talks to review bilateral ties.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed Macron's visit as a reflection of strong bilateral ties and expressed hope for expanded cooperation across various fields. Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to deepening the strategic partnership, according to the statement.

Gulf tour

Macron arrived in Doha from Bahrain as part of an Oct. 19-21 Gulf tour that also includes Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The French presidency stated the visit aims to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships with Gulf countries and support efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional backdrop

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Titles :emmanuel macronqatarfrancedohagulf tourstrait of hormuzqatar-france relations
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