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UK deploys RAF Typhoons to Saudi Arabia for defensive missions

UK deploys RAF Typhoons to Saudi Arabia for defensive missions

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15:03, 20/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:03, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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UK deploys RAF Typhoons to Saudi Arabia for defensive missions
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The British government announced on Tuesday that Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets will deploy to Saudi Arabia to protect cities and critical infrastructure against Houthi missile and drone attacks, while warning that escalating Gulf violence could raise UK living costs and disrupt energy supplies.

Defensive deployment

The United Kingdom will deploy Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to protect the kingdom's cities and critical infrastructure from Houthi attacks, the British government announced on Tuesday. The aircraft will conduct strictly defensive missions to guard Saudi airspace against missile and drone strikes but will not carry out offensive operations against the Houthis, according to an official statement. London will also dispatch an RAF A400M transport aircraft to facilitate the movement of defense materiel within Saudi Arabia.

Military support package

Military advisers will be sent to support Saudi staff officers in their defensive operations, the government said. The UK will additionally extend air-to-air refueling support for Saudi defensive air operations, including missions targeting Houthi military assets in Yemen. This comprehensive assistance package underscores London's commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia's defensive capabilities amid sustained threats from Houthi forces operating in the region.

Official condemnation

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on the UK's Gulf ally. "The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable," Streeting said in the statement. He added: "The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region."

Economic warnings

The British government warned that escalating violence in the Gulf region could reverberate through the UK economy via higher living costs, disruptions to energy supplies, and increased operational expenses for British businesses. The deployment comes as Riyadh faces persistent missile and drone threats from Houthi forces operating in Yemen, who have repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure including the Saudi capital's international airport.

Titles :wes streetingroyal air forcesaudi arabiaunited kingdomtyphoon jetshouthi rebelsyemengulf security
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