German crude oil import value surges 21.7% in first eight months

Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Tuesday the country's crude oil import bill surged 21.7% year-on-year to reach $33.6 billion during the first eight months of 2026, even as purchase volumes dipped 0.6% to 49.1 million tons.

Import value climbs on price surge

The imports totaled €30 billion in value despite the marginal volume decline from the previous year. Destatis attributed the sharp cost increase to sustained price pressures rather than expanded purchasing, noting the divergence reflects ongoing volatility in global energy markets.

Middle East conflict impacts costs

The statistical office linked the per-ton price inflation to rising crude oil markets following the Middle East conflict, which has kept energy costs elevated throughout 2026. The average value per ton reached €607 in August, underscoring the premium German refiners paid amid supply uncertainty. Prices have remained firm as traders factor in regional instability.

Supply sources remain stable

The United States remained Germany's leading crude oil supplier during the eight-month period, with Norway and Kazakhstan rounding out the top three. This supply arrangement has held steady as Berlin continues adjusting its energy import strategy to mitigate geopolitical risks.