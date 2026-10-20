France imposes curfew in 4 cities after violent protests

French authorities will impose overnight curfews in four northern communes for two nights beginning Monday, following violent demonstrations against rising living costs and fuel prices that resulted in looting and approximately 400 arrests nationwide, public broadcaster Franceinfo reported.

Curfew restrictions

The curfew will run from 8 pm local time to 6 am in Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain with the agreement of their respective mayors, Franceinfo reported. Authorities also announced restrictions on gatherings in Marseille following the weekend's incidents.

Weekend violence

The measures follow violence and looting during nationwide demonstrations on Saturday against the rising cost of living. Around 550,000 people participated in 110 demonstrations across France, including 110,000 in Paris, while about 400 arrests were recorded nationwide, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Government response

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Monday that he had asked prefects to introduce localized and partial curfews following the unrest. He also announced a major judicial operation and partial unemployment measures for businesses affected by the violence.