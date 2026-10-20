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Iran welcomes regional security plans free of foreign troops

Iran welcomes regional security plans free of foreign troops

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12:00, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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Iran welcomes regional security plans free of foreign troops
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran welcomes regional security initiatives that exclude foreign military forces, noting that recent conflicts demonstrated US bases hinder rather than help regional stability, during Monday talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday welcomed regional security initiatives that exclude foreign military forces, telling a joint news conference in Tehran alongside Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that such arrangements represent "a step in the right direction."

Regional security framework

"We welcome any initiative that leads to the establishment of security based on regional capabilities and collective security arrangements among regional countries, without the presence or intervention of foreign forces, and consider it a step in the right direction," Araghchi said. He argued that the recent war has demonstrated that foreign forces and American military bases in the region "not only did not help ensure their security, but also became a hindrance to their security," stressing that Tehran is ready to consult with neighbors on a comprehensive security framework designed by regional actors.

Russian partnership

Araghchi said his discussions with Lavrov also covered developments in the Caspian Sea and the situation in Afghanistan, noting that the two countries "share a common position on developments in Afghanistan." The ministers emphasized their "fundamental opposition to the United States' aggressive unilateralism" and pledged to work through international forums to bolster multilateralism, he added.

Strategic treaty

The meeting follows the signing of a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Tehran and Moscow in early 2025, covering defense, security, energy, and transportation cooperation. The agreement — inked by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin — provides for closer regional coordination but stops short of establishing mutual defense obligations, according to IRNA.

Titles :abbas araghchisergey lavrovtehraniranrussiacaspian seaafghanistanregional securityforeign military basesstrategic partnership
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