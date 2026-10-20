Israeli strike kills Palestinian couple in Gaza

Medical sources said a Palestinian man and his wife were killed early Tuesday when an Israeli airstrike hit their home in western Gaza City, as the military continued to violate a ceasefire agreement in effect since mid-October.

Deadly airstrike

Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital received the bodies of the couple alongside four injured Palestinians — including three women — following the strike on the residential building, a medical source said. Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at the family home near the hospital, sparking a blaze that civil defense crews later extinguished.

Attacks across Gaza

Israeli artillery and heavy fire from drones and military vehicles targeted the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City throughout the night, witnesses said. Warships fired shells toward the northern coast, while tanks opened fire on homes and tents across Khan Younis in the south, injuring a Palestinian girl in the Al-Iqlimi area, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Mounting toll

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured 5,421 others since October 10, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry. Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while around 90 percent of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.