Pentagon chief Hegseth meets Netanyahu in unannounced Israel visit

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday during an unannounced visit, the Axios news site said citing two sources. The visit came eight days before Israel's Knesset elections scheduled for October 27.

Discussions on Iran operations

The meeting coincided with discussions between Washington and Jerusalem regarding the possibility of resuming major combat operations against Iran, according to Axios. The timing suggests coordination between the Pentagon and Israeli defense officials on potential military action.

Trump endorsement

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday threw his support behind Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 elections, declaring his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the Israeli leader. Trump praised Netanyahu's leadership and his partnership with Washington in confronting Iran, warning that the United States could be forced to take on the burden itself if Israelis choose another leader.