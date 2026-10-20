US Vice President JD Vance on Monday declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election campaign, distancing himself from the Jewish state's electoral politics just one day after President Donald Trump publicly threw his support behind the longtime Israeli leader. Speaking in an interview with journalist Mark Halperin on the program 2WAY Tonight, Vance said he restricts his political endorsements to American candidates.

"The president has the most effective endorsement in American or international political history. I endorse American candidates, and that's where I'm focused on in the midterms, so I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections," Vance said. He added that his stance should not be interpreted as opposition, stating: "I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not pro-endorsing him. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections."

Trump offers 'Complete and Total Endorsement'

Trump's endorsement came on Sunday via a post on his Truth Social platform, where he declared his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Netanyahu ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections. The US president praised the Israeli leader's partnership with Washington, particularly regarding efforts to confront Iran.

Trump warned that the United States could be forced to shoulder the security burden alone if Israeli voters choose a different leader, noting that Netanyahu's experience in managing the alliance remains critical during a period of heightened regional tensions.