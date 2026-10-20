Iran downs US drone over Strait of Hormuz





Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Tuesday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The Revolutionary Guard said the aircraft was downed early Tuesday while flying over the strategic waterway.

It claimed that the downed aircraft was the 54th US MQ-9 drone it had destroyed since Washington and its allies began military operations against Tehran in late February.

Maritime blockade

The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic. Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, cutting off maritime access to the Islamic Republic.

Diplomatic impasse

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the strait, though implementation has stalled over security disagreements. The waterway remains closed to most commercial vessels more than three months into the war.