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Türkiye to host 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24

Türkiye to host 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24

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18:54, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 20:42, 19/10/2026, Monday
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Türkiye to host 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday announced that the ninth Istanbul Mediation Conference will convene on Oct. 23-24, gathering stakeholders to address evolving challenges in conflict resolution under the theme "Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace."


The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday that Türkiye will host the ninth Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24, gathering international stakeholders to address evolving challenges in conflict resolution under the theme "Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World." The conference will proceed under the auspices of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan amid shifting global dynamics, according to a ministry statement.

Ankara's mediation leadership

Ankara launched its "Mediation for Peace" initiative at the United Nations in 2010 and remains the only country simultaneously co-chairing the Groups of Friends of Mediation at the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Since 2012, Türkiye has organized the Istanbul Mediation Conferences to establish a leading platform for preventive diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution.

Expert panels and agenda

The ninth edition aims to promote dialogue among diplomats, mediators and conflict resolution specialists while developing innovative approaches to current challenges, the ministry noted. Opening sessions will examine "Mediation in a Changing World: Reclaiming the Space for Diplomacy" and "Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Shaping the Future of Mediation," exploring how the international community can create greater space for diplomatic engagement.

Subsequent panels will address "Shared Commitment to Peace: Experiences and Perspectives," "Humanitarian Efforts in Times of Conflict" and "From Prevention to Sustainable Peace," drawing on the expertise of academics, specialists and think tank representatives working in the field. The sessions will examine different approaches to mediation processes and the experiences of countries engaged in peace efforts.

Titles :hakan fidanturkish foreign ministryistanbul mediation conferencemediationunited nationsosceoicconflict resolutionpreventive diplomacy
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