Opposition slams Netanyahu security doctrine as 'empty slogans'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a new national security doctrine on Sunday advocating preemptive strikes and border buffer zones, drawing immediate condemnation from opposition leaders who dismissed the document as superficial rhetoric aimed at masking years of security failures.

Doctrine unveiled

Released nine days before Israel’s Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, the three-page document outlines 10 principles for what Netanyahu presents as a revamped security strategy following years of regional conflict. Titled “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Doctrine,” the paper claims Israel’s military operations from Gaza and Lebanon to Yemen and Iran have eliminated an imminent threat of nuclear annihilation and dismantled an Iranian-led network encircling the Jewish state. The doctrine gives priority to preemptive attacks over containment and defense, calling for strikes against emerging threats alongside stronger military deterrence, intelligence capabilities and early warning systems.

It also advocates establishing buffer zones along Israel’s borders when deemed necessary, without identifying specific locations or neighboring territories that could be affected. Iran and allied armed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, feature prominently among the threats identified, alongside precision-guided missiles, drones, cyberattacks and efforts to isolate Israel internationally. The document further encourages settlement in what Netanyahu calls the “Land of Israel” and emphasizes national unity, yet offers no detailed operational plan for confronting Iran or implementing the proposed buffer zones.

Regional maps and alliances

During a presentation accompanying the doctrine, Netanyahu displayed maps depicting major geopolitical threats and regional alignments. One map grouped Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan under the label “Sunni Diamond Alliance,” while other classifications included Iran and allied groups under the “Axis of Resistance.” The presentation did not establish whether Netanyahu regarded all countries shown as adversaries, nor did the labels confirm the existence of formal military alliances among the nations depicted.

Netanyahu has long relied on maps and visual presentations to convey his assessment of regional threats, an approach his critics accuse him of using selectively to exaggerate dangers and reinforce his image as a strong security leader. The doctrine also calls for maintaining military superiority, strengthening domestic arms production to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and investing in advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space capabilities.

Opposition questions timing and substance

Opposition leader Yair Lapid ridiculed the document as “superficial” and “bizarre,” saying it looked as though it had been written by the free version of an AI chatbot. Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief of staff and leader of the opposition Yashar party, dismissed it as “empty pages filled with slogans,” accusing Netanyahu of leaving a “strategic vacuum” in Israel’s security policy. Eisenkot challenged Netanyahu’s account of military achievements, claiming that Hamas continued to maintain armed forces in Gaza while Hezbollah was rebuilding its capabilities in Lebanon.

Lapid also criticized Netanyahu’s refusal to establish an official commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 2023 attack and pointed to contradictions over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews. Opposition leaders accuse the prime minister of exploiting security threats for electoral gain while avoiding accountability for failures preceding the Hamas attack and the wars that followed.

Electoral backdrop

Eisenkot said the document’s publication just nine days before the elections was an attempt to divert attention from the government’s record, accusing the prime minister of manipulating public perceptions and stoking fear. He pledged that an opposition-led government would draw up and approve a formal national security strategy within 150 days of taking office. Netanyahu campaigns for another term amid criticism of his government’s handling of security failures preceding the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas and the wars that followed.