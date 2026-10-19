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Iran's IRGC says oil tanker struck mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's IRGC says oil tanker struck mine in Strait of Hormuz

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10:48, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:50, 19/10/2026, Monday
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Iran's IRGC says oil tanker struck mine in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said late Sunday that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the southern Strait of Hormuz, marking the third such incident in the strategic waterway within three days amid heightened regional tensions with the United States.

Naval mine incident

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said late Sunday that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency. The blast hit the vessel's engine room as it attempted to exit the strategic waterway, the report stated.

The tanker had deactivated its positioning and navigation systems at the start of its voyage and attempted to transit via an unauthorized southern route, the statement said. The IRGC Navy accused the vessel of violating maritime regulations governing passage through the strait. It warned that ships operating with their navigation and identification systems switched off would face a firm response.

Third incident since Friday

The incident marked the third such attack since Friday, following a similar mine strike on Saturday targeting a second supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. That vessel also caught fire while attempting to cross through an unauthorized route, the IRGC Navy reported. On Friday, the Iranian force reported that another tanker had struck a mine, triggering an explosion and fire.

US-Iran hostilities

The incidents occur amid ongoing hostilities between Tehran and Washington following the US and Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. The US and Iran subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the strait, but implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the waterway.

Titles :iranirgcislamic revolutionary guard corpsstrait of hormuzoil tankernaval mineus-iran tensionsfars news agency
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