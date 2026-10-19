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Hostile projectile strikes Saudi city of Najran, injures 6

Hostile projectile strikes Saudi city of Najran, injures 6

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09:50, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:30, 19/10/2026, Monday
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Hostile projectile strikes Saudi city of Najran, injures 6
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Saudi Civil Defense said a projectile struck Najran on Sunday, wounding six people and damaging homes and vehicles, as cross-border attacks from Yemen continue.

Attack on Najran

Saudi authorities announced on Sunday that a "hostile projectile" struck the southwestern border city of Najran, wounding six people and damaging three houses and three vehicles, according to a Civil Defense statement published on X. The civil defense did not identify the party responsible for the strike.

The incident comes amid ongoing fighting in Yemen that has spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with the Houthis targeting the kingdom's territory with missiles and drones. Saudi officials have reported similar attacks on civilian areas in recent months.

Cross-border tensions

The Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Saudi civilian and military installations during the conflict. Sunday's strike represents the latest in a series of security incidents affecting the kingdom's southwestern provinces.

Saudi Arabia maintains a military presence along its southern border as part of coalition operations in Yemen. Authorities continue to document damage from projectile strikes as the war shows no signs of abating.

Titles :saudi arabianajranyemenhouthissaudi civil defensecross-border attacksprojectile attackmiddle east
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