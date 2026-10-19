Bahrain king meets Lavrov to discuss Gulf security, waterways

Bilateral talks in Manama

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday for discussions on enhancing regional security and safeguarding maritime trade routes. The meeting took place at the royal court in Manama, with Lavrov having arrived in the Gulf kingdom a day earlier to participate in the ninth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, with the king reaffirming their "mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with the aspirations of both countries and peoples," according to the Bahrain News Agency. Lavrov expressed gratitude to the monarch for the warm reception and his dedication to advancing ties between the two nations, the outlet added.

Regional security and Hormuz tensions

The discussions included an "exchange of views on key regional and international issues and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region," the agency stated. The talks occurred against a backdrop of mounting tensions over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments that has faced severe disruptions since February.

Maritime traffic through the strategic waterway has been severely curtailed since the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran on Feb. 28. The ongoing hostilities continue to threaten commercial shipping lanes connecting the Gulf to global markets.