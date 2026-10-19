Iranian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

Regional security talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Sunday to discuss recent developments across the Middle East, with both diplomats emphasizing initiatives to de-escalate regional tensions, Araghchi said in a statement on his Telegram channel. The conversation reflects ongoing efforts by both capitals to navigate complex regional dynamics, with Tehran and Cairo positioning themselves as key stakeholders in Middle East security architecture.

Diplomatic initiatives

The ministers specifically addressed "diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing tension and maintaining stability in the region," the Iranian foreign minister said. He added that further details regarding specific conflict zones or proposed mechanisms were not immediately disclosed by either side following the conversation.

Egypt has maintained diplomatic channels with Iran despite the absence of full ambassadorial relations since 1980, with both countries hosting interest sections in the other's capital to manage consular and limited political affairs. Cairo has historically balanced its relationships with Gulf Arab states against selective engagement with Tehran on regional security matters.

Bilateral context

The phone call marks another step in the cautious rapprochement underway between the Sunni-majority Arab state and Shia-led Iran, accelerated by Chinese-mediated regional reconciliation efforts that have seen several Arab capitals restore full ties with Tehran over the past two years. Abdelatty, who assumed office in 2024, has prioritized stabilizing Egypt's immediate neighborhood while maintaining Cairo's traditional alliances with Gulf monarchies and Western powers.