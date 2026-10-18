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Russia, Saudi ministers voice concern over Bab el-Mandeb tensions

Russia, Saudi ministers voice concern over Bab el-Mandeb tensions

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19:18, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 22:00, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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Russia, Saudi ministers voice concern over Bab el-Mandeb tensions
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Sergey Lavrov and Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday expressed concern over rising tensions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and southern Arabian Peninsula, stressing the importance of maritime safety and unimpeded passage through international waterways during talks in Bahrain.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday voiced concern over escalating tensions in the southern Arabian Peninsula and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait during talks in Manama, stressing the critical importance of maritime safety and freedom of navigation through international waterways.

Strategic Dialogue

The ministers met on the sidelines of the ninth Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue in the Bahraini capital and emphasized the need to ensure unimpeded passage for vessels through regional waterways, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement. They also reaffirmed their commitment to regular political dialogue and expanded trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Energy cooperation

Both sides highlighted the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the statement added. The discussions took place against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions affecting shipping routes through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a vital chokepoint linking the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean.

Kuwait talks

Lavrov also held talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, focusing on Gulf security and international issues. The ministers called for rapid de-escalation of tensions "in this strategically important part of the world" and stressed that political and diplomatic means were the only way to resolve differences while respecting the interests of all regional countries involved, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Titles :sergey lavrovprince faisal bin farhansaudi arabiarussiabab el-mandeb straitgulf cooperation councilmanamaopeckuwait
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