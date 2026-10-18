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EU condemns settler attacks on diplomats in occupied West Bank

EU condemns settler attacks on diplomats in occupied West Bank

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14:44, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 15:00, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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EU condemns settler attacks on diplomats in occupied West Bank
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The European Union condemned Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank targeting European diplomats, demanding accountability and protection for Palestinians during the olive harvest.

EU demands accountability

The European Union on Sunday strongly condemned recent attacks by violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, including an assault on European diplomats visiting during the olive harvest season. "The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats," the bloc's diplomatic service said in a statement.

The statement said the EU expected "full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists." The bloc also urged Israel to comply fully with international humanitarian and human rights law and to halt illegal settlement expansion.

Diplomats assaulted near Taybeh

The incident occurred near the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where a delegation comprising the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative, and Catholic Church officials had been visiting during the harvest. Masked settlers confronted the group, smashing the window of a Belgian consular vehicle, according to Israeli army radio.

The military radio reported that Israeli troops and police arrived at the scene three hours after receiving coordinates and footage of the attack, which had been transmitted within minutes of the confrontation.

Opposition warns of diplomatic fallout

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense and national security ministers of failing to curb settler violence. Lieberman warned that their inaction was eroding international support for Israel.

Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property have intensified since the olive harvest season began earlier this month across the occupied territory.

Titles :european unioneuwest bankisraeli settlerspalestineolive harvestavigdor liebermanbenjamin netanyahuramallah
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