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Iranian lawmakers approve Mehrdad Akhlaqi as defense minister

Iranian lawmakers approve Mehrdad Akhlaqi as defense minister

Yenişafak English AA
14:28, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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Iranian lawmakers approve Mehrdad Akhlaqi as defense minister
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Mehrdad Akhlaqi secured 237 votes in Iran's parliament to become the new defense minister, replacing Aziz Nasirzadeh who was killed in the February 28 US-Israeli attacks and warning that any new American-Zionist aggression would face a "surprising and extensive" response.

Iran's parliament on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as the Islamic Republic's new defense minister, filling a vacancy created when his predecessor was killed in US-Israeli attacks last month, state broadcaster IRIB reported. Lawmakers voted 237 to 15 in favor of Akhlaqi during a video-conference session, with no abstentions recorded out of 277 ballots cast.

Threats of retaliation

Addressing lawmakers before the vote, Akhlaqi warned that Iran would deliver a "surprising and extensive" response if Washington and Tel Aviv launched new strikes against the country. "If the American-Zionist enemy once again makes a miscalculation, the response of the Iranian nation and the fighters of Islam will be surprising and extensive," he said, adding that the United States and its allies would bear responsibility for any regional and international consequences.

The incoming minister also told parliament he had spent 35 years on what he called his enemies' "assassination list" and pledged to further strengthen what Iran terms the "resistance front" against foreign pressure.

Defense priorities

Akhlaqi outlined priorities including expanding weapons production across Iran's industrial network, boosting research programs and adapting the Defense Ministry's structure to address evolving security threats. A longtime senior official who previously headed the Aerospace Industries Organization, he has been subject to US sanctions over his involvement in Iran's missile-related activities.

Succession context

Akhlaqi replaces Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in the initial US-Israeli attacks on February 28, and succeeds Majid Ebn al-Reza, who had served as acting defense minister following the assassination. Nasirzadeh died when Washington and Tel Aviv launched their offensive against Tehran, prompting the temporary leadership arrangement that ended with Sunday's parliamentary vote.

Titles :mehrdad akhlaqimehrdad akhlaqi ketabchiiraniranian parliamentaziz nasirzadehaerospace industries organizationus-israeli attacksresistance frontirib
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