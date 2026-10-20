Türkiye, Belgium hold 4th ministerial meeting in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in Brussels on Monday for the fourth round of high-level consultations between Ankara and Brussels, diplomatic sources said.

Fourth ministerial round

The meeting took place as part of the 4th Meeting of the Foreign, Justice and Interior Ministers of Türkiye and Belgium, a structured dialogue mechanism that convenes senior officials from both governments on a regular basis. This trilateral format brings together three critical ministries to coordinate policy on issues ranging from judicial cooperation to internal security matters.

Fidan traveled to the Belgian capital specifically to participate in this ministerial gathering, which represents the latest iteration of recurring consultations between Ankara and Brussels. Diplomatic sources confirmed the encounter occurred at a venue in Brussels, though specific details regarding the agenda remained undisclosed.

Strategic partnership

Both Türkiye and Belgium are founding members of NATO and maintain close institutional ties through the European Union, whose headquarters are located in Brussels. The ministerial meeting underscores Ankara's ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation with EU member states through established diplomatic channels.