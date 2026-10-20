Russian strikes kill 3, injure 11 in Ukraine

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday that Russian attacks killed three people and injured 11 others across the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, as rescue operations continued at a damaged industrial site outside the capital.

Civilian casualties in Kyiv and Kharkiv

In the Kyiv region, a production and storage facility in the Obukhiv district sustained a direct strike that killed three workers and wounded six others, the service said. Emergency crews extinguished the resulting blaze and remained on site clearing debris through Tuesday.

Five additional civilians were injured in a drone attack on the northeastern city of Izium in the Kharkiv region, according to the same statement. Rescue personnel have continued recovery efforts across both regions as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

Russian claims on logistics and drone interceptions

Russia's Defense Ministry separately announced that its forces had targeted Ukrainian logistics hubs and port infrastructure used to transport military supplies. The strikes hit a logistics center in Khmelnytskyi, a transport facility in Kovel within the Volyn region, and three cargo vessels unloading at the port of Reni in the Odesa region, the ministry stated.

Officials in Moscow also said that a cargo vessel carrying military supplies was struck while sailing toward Odesa. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian drones across 15 regions overnight, the ministry added, without providing independent verification of the claims.