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French President authorizes prefects to ban demonstrations amid unrest

French President authorizes prefects to ban demonstrations amid unrest

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10:01, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:41, 19/10/2026, Monday
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French President authorizes prefects to ban demonstrations amid unrest
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French President Emmanuel Macron announced Sunday that prefects could prohibit demonstrations to restore public order following massive nationwide protests organized by the Yellow Vest movement, which left approximately 1,000 security personnel injured and some 2,400 people detained across the country.

Macron addresses nation after violent protests

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation Sunday from the Elysee Palace in Paris, announcing that prefects could ban demonstrations to maintain public order following massive nationwide protests that escalated into widespread urban destruction. Speaking after Saturday's demonstrations organized by the Yellow Vest movement with support from student and trade unions, Macron emphasized the need to restore calm and condemned what he called uncontrolled violence in French cities. "My fellow citizens, I am addressing you this evening at an extremely serious moment," Macron said, calling on political parties and unions to unequivocally condemn the violence.

Violence condemned after attacks on public buildings

Macron expressed incomprehension at specific attacks across the country, questioning how demonstrators could target civic institutions. "How could they go this far? Nothing can justify this. Nothing can explain it. Nothing can excuse it," he said, citing the arson attack on Limoges City Hall, the burning of Lyon's tourist office, the storming of Marseille's municipal building, and the attack on the prefect's residence in Bordeaux. He noted that shopkeepers had been forced to defend their businesses from criminals, promising that they would not face these difficulties alone and that the government would begin offering solutions immediately.

Emergency measures and accountability

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will chair an emergency meeting Monday to provide rapid assistance to business owners affected by the looting and destruction, Macron announced, adding that Lecornu would also convene representatives of political parties, trade unions, and students in the coming days. The president instructed the government to draw lessons regarding intelligence gathering and anticipation to prevent future outbreaks of violence, demanding clear answers and investigations into the events. "Those who destroy must pay the cost. Those who loot must compensate for the damage. Those who attempt to overthrow the Republic must be held accountable," Macron stated, noting that Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin had instructed prosecutors to take a firm approach.

Protest casualties and detentions

Macron distinguished between violent agitators and peaceful protesters, acknowledging concerns over the cost of living and fuel prices which he attributed to the war beginning with US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Around 2,400 people were taken into custody nationwide during Saturday's demonstrations, while approximately 1,000 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters sustained injuries. A demonstrator who became ill died in Paris, while a 17-year-old boy lost his right hand to a crowd-control grenade in Saint-Etienne, according to reports.

Titles :emmanuel macronfranceyellow vest movementparislimogeslyonmarseillebordeauxsaint-etienne
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