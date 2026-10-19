Ebola spreads to eighth province in DR Congo outbreak

Outbreak reaches North Ubangi

The Ebola virus disease outbreak has spread to an eighth province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with health authorities confirming two new cases in North Ubangi's Wapinda health zone near the Central African Republic border as the epidemic becomes the nation's worst recorded. The infections involved men in their 20s, including one who died, marking the first appearance of the Bundibugyo strain in the northwestern province since the outbreak was declared in May. Until last week, transmission had been confined to Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi provinces.

Nationwide toll and transmission patterns

Confirmed cases have climbed above 9,400 nationwide, including 4,536 deaths, making this the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak in Congo's history and the second-largest globally after the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic. Ituri remains the principal focus of the outbreak, while substantial transmission persists in North Kivu and Haut-Uele, according to the World Health Organization. The transmission pattern remains highly heterogeneous across the affected regions, complicating containment efforts.

Community resistance and cross-border vigilance

WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi on Sunday underlined the importance of local leaders in building trust and community ownership, noting that around two-thirds of deaths are occurring at home due to persistent community resistance. Health workers continue to face challenges convincing affected populations to seek treatment at specialized centers.

Kenya's Health Ministry confirmed one new case on Sunday, bringing its total to eight infections this month, prompting calls for increased vigilance to prevent further cross-border spread. Authorities across the region have stepped up screening measures at border crossings as the outbreak shows no signs of abating.