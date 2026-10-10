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RSF-allied shelling kills woman, 3 children in Sudan

RSF-allied shelling kills woman, 3 children in Sudan

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21:47, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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RSF-allied shelling kills woman, 3 children in Sudan
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The Sudan Doctors Network said Saturday that artillery shelling killed a woman and her three children in Sudan's South Kordofan state, blaming the attack on the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction which recently allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to form a parallel government.

Shelling kills family in Kadugli

The Sudan Doctors Network said Saturday that a woman and her three children were killed in artillery shelling in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state, accusing the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North of carrying out the attack on residential areas.

The nongovernmental medical group condemned the shelling "in the strongest terms," describing the incident as "a new violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting residential areas and civilians."

Condemnation of civilian targeting

The network said an entire family had been killed in the assault, highlighting "the human cost of attacks on residential neighborhoods in the city." It stated that "Targeting civilians with indiscriminate shelling is a condemnable crime and a clear violation of international conventions," adding that such attacks compound the suffering of residents already facing severe humanitarian conditions.

The group held the SPLM-N faction led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu responsible and called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians, urging the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to document violations and ensure civilian protection.

SPLM-N alliance with RSF

The SPLM-N faction has fought the Sudanese government since 2011, seeking autonomy for the South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions. On February 22, the group signed a political charter in Nairobi with the Rapid Support Forces and other movements to establish a parallel government.

Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing around 13 million people, according to UN estimates. Fighting has continued across Sudan's three Kordofan states — North, West and South — since October 25, 2025, with no immediate comment from the SPLM-N on the latest accusations.

Titles :sudansouth kordofankaduglisudan doctors networksplm-nabdelaziz al-hilurapid support forcesrsfsudan warcivilian casualties
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