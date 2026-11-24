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Export blacklist expanded

The United States has added seven companies operating in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand to its export blacklist, among them a Singapore-based firm owned by Chinese technology giant Alibaba, citing concerns that advanced computing technology could be diverted to unauthorized users. In its announcement on Monday, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said the companies posed a significant risk of becoming involved in activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

Companies and license requirements

The restrictions cover Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Private Limited, MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International, Speedmatrix, Singapore-based Megaspeed International, Swiftdata and Megaspeed (Thailand). Several of the listed companies are affiliated with Megaspeed International.

Under the Commerce Department’s rules, any items subject to the US Export Administration Regulations require a license for export, reexport or transfer to the listed companies. License applications will face a “presumption of denial.”

Alibaba rejects the listing

Alibaba called Apex’s inclusion “erroneous,” saying the firm had never diverted advanced computing chips covered by US export restrictions. The company also said it would “seek all legal avenues” to protect its rights and reputation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported that Apex procures computing capacity in Southeast Asia for Alibaba, which is developing its artificial intelligence capabilities while continuing to rely on externally sourced semiconductors.

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