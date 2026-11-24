Board votes unanimously to bring Huang back

In a dramatic reversal, the board of US chipmaker Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board member, effective immediately. A probe into the allegations that led to his dismissal earlier this month is set to continue.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the company said in a statement. Huang said he was “honored to return” to Nvidia at “the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” adding that he accepts the role with “the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Nvidia said the board consulted senior US government officials while deliberating over Huang’s possible return. Based on those consultations, the board was confident his return “poses no national security risk,” the company said, later referring to allegations that Huang had been “the target of a foreign intelligence effort,” which led to his dismissal. The company reiterated that a “committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate” the allegations had been formed and would continue its work. “Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it,” it said.

Trump welcomes the reinstatement

Board Chair Harvey Jones, who will remain in his post, described Huang as “the right person to lead NVIDIA” and said his return serves “the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.” The decision came after US President Donald Trump urged the board to bring Huang back. Jones had said last week that the company had no plans to reinstate Huang, though he expressed a willingness to return.

Huang resigned earlier this month amid scrutiny over his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US authorities reportedly suspect of acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Welcoming the reinstatement, Trump said the board made “the correct and proper decision,” arguing that the country needs Huang’s leadership to ensure the “success and prosperity” of both the company and the US economy.

Trump maintained that Washington sees no reason to believe Huang’s return poses “any risk to national security,” adding that US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the government holds no evidence of “any unlawful conduct” by the executive. Calling Huang a “great patriot and national treasure,” the president said Nvidia should still pursue a thorough internal probe into export-control compliance to fulfill its “patriotic duty to protect US national security.” He also congratulated Nvidia, calling the move “an absolutely great decision.”

Trump had previously suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the role but said he was open to Huang’s return. “I would certainly not mind seeing that … I think he learned a big lesson,” he said.

‘I believe my intervention was very important’

Speaking later to CNBC, Trump said Huang did “nothing wrong.” “I spoke to him last night because I knew what was going on, and I said: ‘You got to promise me one thing: you got it. You got the brain. You got everything going. You’re going to work hard. And if you work hard, there’s nobody can beat you.’ … He said, ‘I’m going to work harder than I’ve ever worked.’ He’s so excited. He’s a good guy. He’s a good person. He went through hell,” Trump said. He also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has “respect” for Huang.

The president said he “convinced” Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang. Asked whether Huang would have been restored to his post without his intervention, Trump said: “I believe my intervention was very important.” “If I didn’t get involved, you’d probably have a very sad Nvidia for a long time to come …I think Jensen’s going to be more motivated right now. I think he wants to show the world. I think he’s going to be more motivated right now,” he said, calling Huang a “national treasure.”

Asked about Cook, Trump praised him, adding that when Huang seemed unlikely to be reinstated, “I thought Tim Cook would be great, and I still think Tim would be great, but I think in terms of future advancement, I don’t think anybody can do what Jensen (did) … I think Tim would have helped revive the stock, but I don’t think anybody could revive the stock like it’s being revived right now.” Nvidia stock jumped some 30% on the day on news and expectations of Huang’s return.

Investigations and compliance oversight continue

Nvidia said the independent committee investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will continue and “proceed to conclusion,” with his full cooperation. The board also recently formed an independent National Security and Export Control Committee, which is retaining specialized counsel and advisors, and launched a search for a new chief compliance officer. The US Commerce and Justice departments confirmed last week that they were conducting a criminal investigation into Megaspeed over suspected violations of semiconductor export controls.

The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled Huang to testify publicly on Dec. 3, when he is the only witness at the hearing, titled “Protecting America’s AI Advantage: Oversight of US Export Controls.” On Dec. 1, Huang is also scheduled for a closed-door, recorded, under-oath transcribed interview with the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Speaking on CBS on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that future leadership in the company depends on investigations into the allegations. “I think we have to see where the buck stops,” Bessent said, questioning whether “malicious actors down at the bottom” caused the alleged noncompliance or if knowledge extended “all the way to the top.” Referring to Alice Huang, he added that he assumed Jensen Huang did not know “that she was an alleged spy.”

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