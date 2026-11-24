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Joint call on Myanmar

Several European nations, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Gambia on Monday called on Myanmar to meet its obligations under international law, following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that held the country responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, The Gambia, the UK and the Greek Cypriot Administration said in a joint statement that they acknowledged the ICJ judgment.

"We underscore that the Court’s judgment is binding upon Myanmar and call on Myanmar to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including the Court’s decision," they noted.

Accountability for Rohingya victims

The statement described the genocide ruling as an "important step" toward accountability and justice for Rohingya victims and survivors, noting that the Rohingya have endured years of appalling violence, displacement and persecution. "The Court’s ruling sends a clear message that such acts cannot be committed with impunity," it said.

The foreign ministers also highlighted that creating conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar is "essential."

What the ICJ decided

The ICJ ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State. The court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.

The West African nation of The Gambia brought the case in 2019.

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