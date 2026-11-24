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Zambia and Türkiye agreed on Monday to strengthen cooperation in water infrastructure development, investment, technology transfer and climate resilience, following a meeting in Lusaka between Türkiye's Ambassador to Zambia, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle, and Zambia's Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Elisha Matambo.

Key areas for collaboration

According to a statement issued by his office, Matambo identified dam development, water harvesting, irrigation, urban and rural water supply and sanitation, wastewater management, water treatment technologies and climate-resilient infrastructure as key areas for potential collaboration. “Matambo reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to work closely with the Turkish embassy to identify practical areas of cooperation that could be translated into tangible programs, investments and projects,” the statement said.

The minister also welcomed the increased participation by Turkish companies and investors in Zambia’s water and sanitation sector. He noted that such partnerships could help mobilize financing, technical expertise, modern technologies and innovative solutions.

Ambassador pledges continued support

Dicle reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued support for the development of Zambia’s water sector, the statement said, noting that his country had extensive experience and expertise in the management of transboundary water resources.

He further expressed Türkiye’s readiness to support Zambia as the country prepares to co-chair the interactive dialogue on water for cooperation at the 2026 UN water conference in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in December.

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