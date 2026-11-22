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Port workers hurt on Russian ship

An attack on a Russian ship docked in Benghazi early Sunday left 10 Libyan port workers injured, and a second attack in the evening targeted a Maltese cargo ship off the port, Libyan sources told Anadolu. An official with the Health Ministry of Libya’s eastern-based government, speaking on condition of anonymity, said all 10 of the injured were Libyan port workers.

The official said they were in moderate condition.

Second vessel targeted off the port

A Libyan military source said the second vessel, which was targeted by drone boats, “was Maltese and its entire crew was evacuated.” The source added that Libyan air and naval forces destroyed several of the explosive-laden boats.

Al-Masar and Libya Al-Hadath, two broadcasters affiliated with Libyan forces in the country’s east, reported that remotely operated explosive boats targeted the port, the city’s coastline and a commercial ship offshore. The broadcasters described the boats as Ukrainian, and there was no immediate comment from Russia or Ukraine.

Preliminary findings on the first blast

Earlier on Sunday, Libya’s eastern-based government said preliminary findings indicated that a drone attack likely caused the explosion aboard the Russian ship at the Benghazi naval base.

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