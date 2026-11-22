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Talks resume in Herzliya

Representatives of Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Premier-designate Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party resumed talks on Sunday on forming a unity government, with the two sides still divided over who would lead the government. The meeting at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya followed talks last Sunday that yielded no tangible progress but kept negotiations open, Israel’s Channel 14 reported.

“We hope these won’t be merely for show,” said Ofir Katz, who heads Likud’s parliamentary faction and represents the party in the talks, telling the Yedioth Ahronoth daily before he entered the hotel. Netanyahu also met separately on Sunday with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of Religious Zionism, to “coordinate the right-wing camp’s next steps,” Likud said in a statement.

Rotation and seats at the centre of the dispute

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot on Nov. 8 with forming a new government. Yashar, which holds 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, insists that Eisenkot serve as prime minister for the full term, while Likud, with 27 seats, wants Netanyahu to take the post.

Channel 14, citing Likud sources, reported that Netanyahu was seeking to serve first under a rotation agreement. The sources said Eisenkot’s difficulty in securing a majority for an alternative government had strengthened Likud’s position in the talks.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the Together list, has proposed a government comprising his party, Yashar, Likud and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, with Eisenkot serving first and Netanyahu succeeding him, according to the broadcaster. Eisenkot opposes a rotation, Lieberman has ruled out joining any government that includes Netanyahu, and Likud wants its outgoing coalition partners, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, included in the next government.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, whose party is part of Bennett’s Together list, has expressed skepticism about reaching a deal with Likud. Lieberman is also holding talks with the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism on a compromise that could allow them to join an Eisenkot-led government.

Minority government still an option

Channel 14 said Likud was seeking a pledge from Eisenkot’s bloc at Sunday’s meeting that it would rule out forming a minority government with outside support from Arab parties. If unity talks fail, Yashar plans to seek a Knesset confidence vote before Eisenkot’s mandate expires on Dec. 6.

The proposed minority government would rely on outside support from the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, which hold 19 seats between them. A minority government can win a confidence vote if votes in favor outnumber those against, with lawmakers outside the coalition able to vote in favor or abstain.

Netanyahu has led a far-right coalition since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges and has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

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