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Melenchon’s appeal

French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has renewed his call for Israel to release Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, who has been detained since December 2024. Melenchon, the France Unbowed (LFI) candidate in the 2027 presidential election, shared a link to an Amnesty International petition calling for the doctor’s release on the US social media company X.

“We must save Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya,” he wrote. In a video message alongside fellow LFI lawmaker Mathilde Panot, Melenchon said Israeli authorities had held Abu Safiya unlawfully for nearly two years without charging him.

Defending doctors

Abu Safiya stayed at the hospital until the day he was detained, refusing to abandon his patients, Melenchon said. Defending him, he added, meant standing up for all doctors.

Israeli authorities had previously announced an entry ban on Melenchon and Panot, accusing the two French politicians of taking an “extremely hostile” stance toward Israel.

Detention and court rulings

Israeli forces detained Abu Safiya and several others during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital on Dec. 27, 2024. Footage taken before his detention showed him walking alone in his white coat through rubble toward Israeli tanks.

Israel’s Beersheba District Court extended his detention by six months on Nov. 18, after having extended it without charge on April 28 under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law.

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