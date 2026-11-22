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Drones intercepted over the capital

Sudanese air defenses intercepted several drones launched from neighboring Ethiopia early Sunday, local media reported, citing military sources, as the aircraft targeted residential neighborhoods, government buildings and Khartoum International Airport. The sources said the drones came from Ethiopian territory before attempting to strike targets across the capital.

Sudanese newspaper Al-Sudani and witnesses reported that air defense systems engaged incoming drones in several parts of Khartoum, with explosions and anti-aircraft fire heard during the early morning hours. According to the newspaper, interceptions began in Al-Eilafoun, east of Khartoum, before spreading to eastern neighborhoods, including Al-Riyadh, and areas south of the capital.

RSF blamed, damage unclear

Residential areas and government buildings, including facilities belonging to Sudan's social insurance and pension authorities, were reportedly among the targets. Sudanese news outlet Sudanese Echo, citing military sources, blamed the attacks on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting Sudan's army since April 2023.

Sudan has previously accused Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to use its territory to launch drone attacks, allegations Addis Ababa has denied. The number of drones involved remains unclear, and authorities have not released confirmed figures on casualties or damage.

Complaints and a diplomatic rift

The attack comes weeks after Sudan filed formal complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council, accusing Addis Ababa of allowing the RSF to operate training camps on Ethiopian territory and launch drones against Sudanese civilian infrastructure. Sudanese authorities said they had documented 70 attacks involving 187 drones launched from Ethiopia between February and October, targeting residential areas, hospitals, electricity stations and other facilities.

Ethiopia has denied supporting the RSF and maintained that it respects Sudan's sovereignty. Relations deteriorated further in early November when Ethiopia closed Sudan's consulate in Assosa and expelled six Sudanese diplomats, and Sudan retaliated by closing Ethiopia's consulate in Gedaref.

Accusations across the region

Separately, Addis Ababa has accused Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has renewed fighting against Ethiopian federal forces. Ethiopia's military chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, recently accused Eritrea of directing a rebel offensive, while alleging that Egypt was providing weapons and logistical support. Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt have rejected accusations of supporting Ethiopian rebels.

The escalating accusations have raised fears that Sudan's civil war and renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia could develop into a wider regional conflict. Sudan's conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

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