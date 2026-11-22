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Malaysia responds to the ICJ judgment

Malaysia said on Sunday it would engage the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that held Myanmar responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The Foreign Ministry said Kuala Lumpur would take up matters arising from the judgment with international and regional organizations.

“Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that the court's findings were consistent with the country's position on protecting vulnerable communities.

“Malaysia will continue to advocate for a comprehensive and durable resolution to this protracted crisis, including actively engaging all relevant parties to implement concrete measures toward alleviating the plight of the Rohingya sheltered within its territory,” the ministry said.

What the court ruled

The ICJ ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State. The court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and to take measures to prevent further violations.

The West African nation of The Gambia brought the case in 2019. The military operations killed thousands of Rohingya and drove more than 1 million people into neighboring Bangladesh, according to the figures provided.

Rohingya in Malaysia

A total of 133,400 Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers were registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Malaysia as of Sept. 30. Another 6,294 Rohingya were held in immigration detention centers as of October, according to the figures provided.

UNHCR figures also indicated that approximately 1.64 million Myanmar nationals had returned to Myanmar as of Sept. 30.

ASEAN and Myanmar's military leadership

ASEAN has barred Myanmar's military leaders from high-level meetings since the military overthrew the country's elected government in 2021. On Wednesday, Myanmar's military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing said his administration had decided to reconsider its relationship with the bloc but would continue discussions with member states.

His remarks followed an ASEAN leaders' meeting in the Philippine capital, Manila, earlier this week. The leaders said they could consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation if Naypyidaw made progress on the bloc's longstanding plan to resolve the crisis.

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